BREAKING: National Assembly Announces Date Tinubu Will Present 2024 Budget

FCT, Abuja - The National Assembly has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will present the 2024 budget to a joint session on Wednesday, November 29.

The Secretary, of Research and Information at the National Assembly, Dr Ali Barde Umoru, made this known while confirming the budget presentation to journalists on Monday, November 27, The Punch

Umoru also spoke about the list of those to be allowed into the chamber.

As reported by Daily Trust, this will be the first budget estimate President Tinubu will present to the National Assembly in person.

FEC approves N27.5 trillion as Tinubu's 2024 budget

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday, November 27, approved the 2024 appropriation bill of N27.5 trillion.

The FEC gave the approval on Monday at the weekly executive meeting held inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, presided over by Tinubu.

This comes after FEC had on October 16 projected N26.01 trillion as expenses for the 2024 fiscal year while approving the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework for 2024 – 2026. FEC affirmed that the administration would maintain the January – December budget implementation cycle.

Tinubu proposes N26 trillion as 2024 budget

President Tinubu-led federal government proposed the sum of N26 trillion as the 2024 budget, which will be forwarded to the national assembly on or before December 31.

The minister of planning and budget, Atiku Bagudu, disclosed the budget proposal to newsmen at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was held at the presidential villa on Monday, October 16

Tinubu signs N2.17trn 2023 supplementary budget

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu, on Wednesday, November 8, signed the 2023 supplementary budget of N2.17trn at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Last Thursday, the Senate and the House of Representatives passed the N2.17trn 2023 supplementary appropriation bill after a third reading.

