The Nigerian government said in early 2022 that it has mapped out an exit strategy for hundreds of thousands of unemployed graduates who took part in the N-Power scheme at the time

The strategy (popularly known as NEXIT) involves a training programme in specific areas after which the graduates will be given loans to start their own businesses

However, in a new twist, the N-Power scheme via its official X (formerly Twitter) page, said it has no information about the NEXIT

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - The federal government's N-Power scheme has said it does not have any information regarding the NEXIT.

Legit.ng reports that the NEXIT was meant to be an empowerment initiative for exited N-Power beneficiaries who were enrolled before the Bola Tinubu administration.

N-Power is a scheme set up by the APC administration since June 2016 to address the issues of youth unemployment. Photo credits: Betta Edu, Npower

Source: Facebook

N-Power: 'No information on NEXIT'

The empowerment was designed to be a funds provision initiative for the disengaged Nigerian youths.

Responding to a social media user who was inquiring recently, N-Power said on X:

"Please note that we do not have any information regarding NEXIT. Best regards."

N-Power confirms batch A and B's exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that N-Power said Batches A and B beneficiaries are no longer in the programme.

Handlers of the scheme, meanwhile, were mute on Batch C.

A social media user raised a question about the alleged silence of the federal government on the fate of the Batch A and B beneficiaries.

N-Power reveals beneficiaries that’ll be paid

Legit.ng also reported that N-Power said "all eligible beneficiaries" will be paid their outstanding stipends.

In a tweet-reply via its official handle, the N-Power scheme stated that Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, alongside Akindele Egbuwalo, the N-Power national programme manager, "are effortlessly working on resolving all payment issues".

N-Power provides update on payment

In another news, Legit.ng reported that N-Power asked former beneficiaries who are owed stipends to be patient.

The N-Power programme was inaugurated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2016 with thousands of beneficiaries spread across the education, agriculture, health, and tax industries.

Source: Legit.ng