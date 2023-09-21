The governor of Lagos State has approved a bursary budget for students in universities

The fund will be received by both scholarship and non-scholarship students

Academic and indigene-ship verification will be required to claim the funds

The payment of N375,455,000 in bursaries to students from Lagos State studying at universities throughout the nation has been approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Abdur-Rahman Lekki, the executive secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board (LSSB), made this statement at a meeting of stakeholders where he stressed the commitment of the government to developing education in the state.

The fund has two categories; N164,500 million will be distributed to scholarship students at the undergraduate, and postgraduate levels while N210,955 million will be disbursed to non-scholarship students.

Breakdown of the fund

According to report, giving a breakdown of how the approved sum would be disbursed, Lekki said:

“N164,500 million (for 2021/2022 fresh scholarship for undergraduate, masters & PhD (Batch B), 2021/2022 subsequent scholarship for undergraduate & PhD, and 2022/2023 subsequent scholarship for undergraduate & PhD recipients, as well as the 2022/2023 Governor’s Discretionary Awards);

He added:

N210,955 million (for 2021/2022 fresh bursary for undergraduates and Law School (Batch B), 2021/2022 subsequent bursary for undergraduates, and 2022/2023 subsequent bursary for undergraduates.”

As soon as the required administrative procedures are finished, he guaranteed recipients of timely distribution.

Lekki also made a suggestion that the academic and indigenship verification procedures would start once the applications for the new scholarship and bursary award for 2022–2023 had been submitted. He advised the kids to regularly check their emails for new messages.

He added that the Board would soon be introducing new categories of financial aid for the underprivileged, vulnerable, and people with impairments.

