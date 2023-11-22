Pressure is pilling on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over allegations linking him to reckless spending of public funds.

This development has sparked several reactions, with many critics calling for an audit of his administration.

Labour Party's gubernatorial candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has demanded the resignation of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been asked to tender his resignation following allegations of reckless spending of public funds.

This demand was made in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 22, by Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Lagos State in the 2023 general election.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu continues to face criticism over allegations of reckless spending. Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Getty Images

He noted:

“In most liberal democracies, like the UK where the governor recently returned from seeking international investment, this reckless abuse of office will amount to an impeachable offence.

“I strongly condemn this misuse of taxpayers’ money by the Lagos State Government and call for the Governor’s immediate resignation.”

This demand comes in response to a statement by the state's Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, who assured Sanwo-Olu would not misappropriate public funds.

Disputing Omotosho's claim, Vivour's statement asserts that the state government is allocating substantial public funds to activities that do not directly benefit the public.

Rhodes-Vivour's evidence

He expressed concerns about the economic challenges faced by Lagosians, including severe inflation, and criticised the alleged improper use of public funds.

The 40-year-old politician said:

“At a time when Lagosians are grappling with record inflation, soaring poverty rates, and unprecedented unemployment caused by the incompetence of both the previous and current administration, it is disheartening to learn that the state government is allocating substantial sums of public funds for activities that do not directly benefit the populace."

Vivour referred to a document titled 'JANUARY-AWARD -2 023,' accessible on the official website of the Lagos Public Procurement Agency.

According to him, this document reveals payments amounting to N200,000,000 to four different law firms for legal representation for Governor Sanwo-Olu in a lawsuit.

Additionally, Vivour pointed out other expenditures, such as N6,116,750 for providing furniture at a campaign office and N20,000,000 for decorating a venue for a political delegates congress.

LASG reacts to alleged approval of N3.75bn for perfume, fans, others for Sanwo-Olu, deputy

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government has denied allegations of an outrageous budget earmarked to purchase perfumes and rechargeable fans for the governor and his deputy.

The Lagos State Public Procurement Agency on Tuesday, November 21, released an official document to debunk earlier claims.

The documents addressed all the funds earmarked for each item, contrasting with the allegations on social media.

