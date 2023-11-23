“Already, I Have Procured Mattresses”: Prominent Lawmaker to Marry Off 100 Females
- A Nigerian lawmaker, Sani Yakubu Noma, has disclosed plans to marry off at least 100 female orphans in Kebbi state
- The lawmaker stated that the marriage plan was part of his contributions to the welfare of orphans in his constituency
- Noma said the marriage ceremony will take place at the palace of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera on Saturday, November 25
Argungu, Kebbi state - Sani Yakubu Noma, a member of the house of representatives, has said he has concluded plans to give out 100 female orphans for marriage.
Speaking recently to journalists in his hometown in Argungu area of Kebbi state, the lawmaker representing Argungu/Augie federal constituency said the marriage plan was part of his contributions to the welfare of orphans in his constituency, This Day newspaper reported.
Orphans to tie knot in mass wedding
He said the marriage ceremony will take place at the palace of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera, Daily Trust noted.
The lawmaker disclosed that a committee has been set up for the implementation of the event.
He said:
"Already, I have procured beds, mattresses, essential furniture, and other matrimonial commodities for the beneficiaries of the marriage.”
Furthermore, Noma said he would disburse equipment to over 1,000 people as part of his constituency project during the marriage ceremony.
He stated that the items to be distributed include 500 motorcycles, 200 vehicles, 500 milling machines, 600 pumping machines, and 100 grinding machines.
Kwankwaso, Yusuf wed 1,700 couples
