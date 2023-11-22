Gunmen have attacked the Adamawa State Police Headquarters in the wee hours of Wednesday, November 22.

The attack has led to palpable tension in the Jimeta community in the Yola North local government area

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the attack was repelled

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Yola, Adamawa state - Residents of Jimeta community in Yola North local government area were sent into panic mode as gunmen attacked the Adamawa State Police Headquarters in the wee hours of Wednesday, November 22.

According to Daily Trust, a resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said sounds of gunshots rend the air for at least 30 minutes.

Residents were thrown into panic mode as Gunmen attack Adamawa police headquarters Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said things were under control as the command was able to repel the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nguroje said the identities of those behind it were unknown.

As reported by The Punch, a source said that the attackers were military personnel on a revenge mission, following the alleged killing of a military officer by the police.

The police said investigations were ongoing to ascertain the cause of the attack and those behind it.

Gunmen attack Abia Police headquarters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police headquarters in Abia state was reportedly attacked by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen operating in the state.

A police officer was killed during the incident which took place at the police headquarters along Bende Road. Sources said the gunmen invaded the location at about 1 am killing the officer, a police inspector who was on guard duty in front of the headquarters.

The source said the inspector managed to mobilize his colleagues the gunmen who later fled the vicinity.

Gunmen attack Imo police headquarters

Hoodlums masquerading as unknown gunmen attempted an attack on the Police Headquarters in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Sunday morning, June 6, 2021, but suffered a huge defeat.

the hoodlums were reported to have made an effort to access the Police Headquarters through the Works Layout around Avan Nursery and Primary School.

Gallant security operatives were prepared for them as they vehemently repelled the attack.

Gunmen Invade Anambra Police Station

A few days before the 2023 general elections, gunmen launched an attack on a police formation in Anambra state, killing at least 3 officers on duty, and injuring many others.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, reported that unknown gunmen, in the early hours of Saturday, February 18, invaded Ogidi Area Command in Idemili North local government area; shot sporadically, and killed three policemen.

Source: Legit.ng