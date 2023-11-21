The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has refuted media reports claiming the death of Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the director of defence information, released a statement on Tuesday, November 21, asserting that General Musa is alive and well

General Gusau criticised the report as unfortunate, unethical, and lacking credibility, revealing that the online newspaper responsible for the rumour has retracted it and apologised

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has debunked a media report claiming that the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has died.

A report had claimed the Defence Chief had passed away.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the media report claiming that Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa has died is not true. Photo credit: @kc_journalist

However, in a statement released by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the director of defence information, on Tuesday, November 21, the DHQ said the Defence Chief is well and alive.

General Gusau said the report is unfortunate, unethical and lacks credibility.

"To put the records straight, the CDS, General CG Musa, is alive and hearty. The Chief of Defence Staff, who just returned from an official assignment outside the country, has resumed work with more vigour to continue with his uncommon leadership style to prosper the Armed Forces of Nigeria," the statement partly read.

Christopher Musa's rumoured death: Newspaper apologises

General Gusau said the online newspaper that reported the rumoured death has since retracted it.

The defence spokesman added that the newspaper offered its unreserved apology to the CDS, his family and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

