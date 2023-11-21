A new minority leader emerged at the House of Senate plenary session on Tuesday, November 22

This development comes after the appellate court sacked the former minority leader, Senator Simon Nwadkwon, from Plateau North

The lawmaker representing Benue South, Senator Abba Moro, was announced as the new minority leader

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Senator Abba Moro, the representative for Benue South and a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been named the new Minority Leader of the Senate, succeeding Sen. Simon Nwadkwon from Plateau North, who the court removed on October 23.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this during the Tuesday, November 21 plenary session.

Senator Moro replaces Senator Simon Nwadkwon from Plateau North. Photo Credit: Comrade Abba Moro

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV, controversy arose in the upper chamber when Sen. Osita Ngwu (Enugu West/PDP) was declared the new Senate Minority Whip, replacing Sen. Darlington Nwokwocha of the Labour Party (LP).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lawmakers object to Moro's nomination

Sen. Okechukwu Ezea of Enugu North objected to the nomination, a sentiment that Sen. Tony Nwoye of the LP echoed.

The dispute centred on allocating three minority leadership positions to the PDP, leaving the Labour Party without representation in the Senate leadership.

Senate honours Pa Taiwo Akinkunm

Despite a heated debate, the Senate President ultimately upheld the majority decision favouring the PDP for the Senate Minority Whip.

In another development, the Senate has called on the Federal Government to honour the late Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, the national flag designer who passed away on August 29, 2023.

Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun of Oyo South moved the motion, and after a minute of silence, the lawmakers urged the government to arrange a state burial to commemorate Akinkunmi's significant contribution to the design of the national flag.

Senator Chukwuka Utazi submits resignation letter to PDP

In another report, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has once again suffered another hit following the resignation of one of its top members.

Senator Chukwuka Utazi, a renowned lawmaker from the coal city of Enugu state, has decided to dump the party.

In his resignation note submitted on Sunday, November 5, he revealed that the ideals that attracted him to the party had faded.

Source: Legit.ng