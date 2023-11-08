A Bauchi man, 43, has been reportedly shot and died while undergoing a test of a bulletproof charm in the bush

Bauchi, Bauchi - A 43-year-old man in Bauchi state, identified as Muhammadu Ali, was shot and killed while undergoing a test of bulletproof charm by a native doctor and three other persons.

The late Ali reportedly lived in the Damaiwa village via Bursali Ward Zaki Local Government Area of Bauchi. He was reported to have gone to the Damaiwa bush along with the four people with the aim of testing the charms that would protect him against gunshot, The Punch reported.

How bulletproof charm failed a man in Bauchi

But the charm, unfortunately, failed him when a locally made gun was shot at him in the forest while trying its efficacy, and he subsequently died in the process.

Ahmed Wakil, the spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, disclosed the incident in a statement released to newsmen at the state capital, Bauchi, on Tuesday, November 7.

The police boss maintained that the operative of the force immediately rushed to the scene of the incident, and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Police confirm Bauchi man dead while testing bulletproof charm

According to Wakil, the police have arrested two of the suspects while two others are currently being hunted for as they made their escape.

His statement reads in part:

“While in the process, the said Muhammadu Murtala was unfortunately (shot) with the locally made gun by the said Danladi Ya’u (defendant)."

