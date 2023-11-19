Suspected Boko Haram fighters attacked the convoy of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Saturday, November 18

It was gathered that the suspected terrorists attacked Buni's convoy between Beneshiekh and Mainok

The suspected terrorists killed two policemen and injured two others during the bloody attack

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Borno state - Suspected Boko Haram insurgents killed two policemen and injured two others during an attack on the convoy of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The attack occurred between Beneshiekh and Mainok after Governor Buni attended the 24th convocation of the University of Maiduguri, Borno State on Saturday, November 18.

Suspected Boko Haram fighters killed 2 policemen during an attack on Yobe Gov, Buni’s convoy Photo Credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni

Source: Facebook

How suspected Boko Haram attacked Buni's convoy

According to Channels TV, an eyewitness, who was on the entourage said:

“We narrowly escaped death today. The convoy was attacked between Beneshiekh and Mainok, a distance of less than sixty kilometres to Damaturu after attending the 24th convocation of the University of Maiduguri.

“The insurgents opened fire on the convoy from both sides of the road, killing one policeman instantly while the other died later due to too much bleeding following bullet wounds. As a matter of fact, we left Maiduguri late, around 6.00 pm.”

It was gathered that Buni was absent in the convoy when the suspected terrorists attacked his convoy.

Governor Buni was said to have travelled to Abuja from Maiduguri for an official function.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Buni’s spokesman, Mamman Mohammed, who confirmed the attack said the security men exchanged gunfire with the suspected terrorists.

“They fired some shots but the security escorting the governor’s official vehicles back to Damaturu exchanged fire with them, but three policemen sustained injury.”

Mohammed added that the security operatives were able to repel the attack and that those injured were responding to treatment.

Gunmen attack Rochas Okorocha’s convoy, kill police officer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked the convoy of former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, resulting in the death of a police officer.

The attack took place in the Ihube community along the Okigwe-Enugu expressway on Friday, June 16.

Okorocha confirmed the tragic incident and expressed his sorrow at the audacity of the attack on his convoy.

Source: Legit.ng