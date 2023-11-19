Gunmen have killed Amako Maraya, the pastor in charge of the second Evangelical Church Winning All

The tragic incident occurred in Damakasuwa in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday, November 17

It was gathered that the gunmen also kidnapped the late pastor's wife and are demanding N3 million ransom from the family

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Kaura, Kaduna state - There is tension in Damakasuwa in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State after gunmen killed Pastor Amako Maraya of the second Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA)

As reported by The Punch, the gunmen also abducted the pastor’s wife.

ECWA pastor, Amako Maraya killed and wife kidnapped in Kaduna Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

An elder in the church, Mr. Ishaku Chinge, who disclosed this said the gunmen invaded the community around 11 p.m. on Friday, November 17.

According to Chinge, the gunmen had attempted to kidnap the pastor's son about three months ago but were repelled by the community, even though the clergy’s son got injured in the process, BluePrint reported.

“Yesterday again, they stormed his house, gunned him down and kidnapped his wife.

“The gunmen had earlier called in the morning, demanding N3 million ransom from the family. They have not called again.”

He added:

“We are calling on security agencies and the government to help rescue the widow who is traumatised at the moment.”

The acting Police Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, could not be reached to comment on the incident at the time of filling this report.

Gunmen invade Kwara church, kill Pastor’s wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that unknown gunmen killed Mrs Olawale, the wife of a pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Agbeku community in the Ifelodun local government area (LGA) of Kwara state.

One other person was reportedly shot during the operation on Saturday night, November 11, while two people were seized by the criminals.

The gunmen, who were suspected to be kidnappers, allegedly invaded the church auditorium and residence of the victims, including the late pastor’s wife who operates a thriving provision store in the community.

Gunmen Invade Church, Kill Pastor’s Wife in Edo

Suspected assassins invaded the God’s Vineyard of Grace Dominion Assembly, and attacked the pastor of the church, Reverend Samuel Chinyereugo, in Benin, Edo State.

In the process, they shot and killed Mrs. Peace Chinyereugo, the wife of the pastor.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the church premises located in Upper Lawani Street, New Benin, Benin City.

Source: Legit.ng