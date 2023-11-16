UBA has announced plans to give out loans to mechanics, farmers, and other small businesses

It said the decision was informed by its recent agreement with the AfCFTA secretariat

The bank noted that this was part of its commitment to supporting the development of businesses

The United Bank for Africa Plc plans to assist Small and Medium-scale Enterprises in four sectors with the $6 billion facility from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat.

The sectors are agro-processing, automotive, pharmaceuticals, transport, and logistics.

Four sectors, namely Agro-processing, Automotive, pharmaceuticals, Transport and Logistics. will benefit from the loan. Photo Credit: UBA

Source: UGC

Development to promote the growth of SMEs

In a statement, Muyiwa Akinyemi, UBA's Deputy Managing Director, said this on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, during the Africa Day celebration at the just-concluded Lagos International Trade Fair.

Akinyemi said that the decision was informed by its recent agreement with the AfCFTA Secretariat.

He noted that the $6 billion financing would be provided to businesses that qualify across the continent for the next three years.

According to a Punch report, he said that the agreement was signed with the AfCFTA on the sidelines of the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting held in Accra, Ghana.

By this agreement, he explained that both parties will be able to "promote the development of SMEs operating in Four sectors under the 1st phase of the partnership."

He said that the area of focus is mainly import-dependent on providing technical and financing solutions for intra-African/domestic alternatives.

Akinyemi added that one of the critical initiatives of the AfCFTA is geared towards improving access to finance and markets for SMEs. He said this would encourage the businesses' growth and contribution to the socio-economic development of Africa.

According to him, UBA remains committed to supporting the development of businesses across Africa in line with its strategic focus on the SME segment.

He added that the loan will help to develop the capacity for growth across the 20 African countries it operates.

