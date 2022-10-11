In the spirit of breast cancer awareness in the 2022 campaign, health experts have called on men to suck women’s breasts

According to the expert, the woman’s breasts contain hyper-sensitive nerve endings, they get stimulated once being touched, sucked or licked

The experts added that though women like it when their breast is being sucked, men love to suck breasts too

A health expert and CEO of Chartma Herbal Health Center has described this month as “Breast Sucking October” while calling on men to suck a breast within the month, The Nation reported.

Some men run away from women’s breasts once they get pregnant because they fear breast milk harms adults.

Mostly, we asked, “can an adult also take breast milk? The answer is a resounding, ‘Yes!”

Breast milk is not only for babies, it is good for the adult as it increases their immunity, just as it does for children.

Here are 7 benefits of breast sucking for women:

It Strengthens the heart health

Sucking of breasts helps to balance the cardiovascular system. The expert maintained that a woman’s heartbeat is increased to 110 beats per minute when she is sucked for a long period of time.

Thus, it is a very good exercise for a woman’s heart health.

It helps in firmer face and smoother skin

A woman that desires a firmer face should not be reluctant to allow her hubby to suck her breast. Experts advised that women should remind their husbands to do it.

Breast sucking helps to remove over 30 female facial muscles and improve skin smooth blood flow, thus, making it smoother.

Orgasm

If you don’t feel or enjoy sex as a woman, allow your hubby to suck your breast and play with your nipples.

This would take you to cloud nine in no time.

It boosts immune system

Breast sucking is a natural therapy that stimulates the immune system and produces antibodies that can protect against viruses. This process is called Cross Immunotherapy.

Also, it makes the breathing of women faster than 60 times per minute.

It prevents a variety of diseases of the lungs when inhaling and exhaling.

It reduces risk of breast cancer

Also, study has shown that simultaneous and vigorous sucking and massaging of breasts reduce the chance of breast lumps, which can lead to cancer.

It makes the hormones flow easily and prevent lumps in the breast from growing.

However, a medical expert, Abigael Shona, said sucking of women's breaking would not reduce the risk of breast cancer but would help to discover it.

Shona added that a breastfeeding mother have high chances of reducing the risk of breast cancer.

Benefits the men

It has also been said that breast milk is beneficial to men in the same way it is to children.

This is because breast milk increases the immunity of the adult the same way it does to children.

It can tackle cancer, boost immune system and digestion

Breastfeeding mothers should allow their husbands to suck their breasts as it helps build their immune system and improve digestion.

Adults with cancer cells, digestive disorders and immune disorders are advised to drink several ounces of milk daily or weekly to ease the ravages of CHEMOTHERAPY.

