The federal government has given updates on the murder of a Nigerian medical student in the Philippines.

The deceased medical student, Chibuikem Emmanuel, was alleged to have been murdered by some Chinese in the Philippines.

However, the federal government, through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has filed a murder suit against Emmanuel's employers.

FCT, Abuja - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed that bringing back the remains of Chibuikem Emmanuel, a Nigerian medical student murdered in the Philippines, will cost N35m.

The incident occurred on October 23, 2023, allegedly at the hands of Chinese nationals, as reported by Emmanuel's friend Michael Ojuola on a social networking platform.

According to Punch, the post reads:

“They tied his hands up, covered and tied his mouth and beat him blue-black until he gave up the ghost.”

Ambassador Enya Francis, Director of Consular at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, assured the Senate during an investigative hearing that they were actively engaged with the Philippine Embassy.

He said:

“Ikem’s corpse is yet to be buried as it will cost between N31m and N35m to repatriate and bury the corpse in Nigeria as against N10m to N15m to cremate it in the Philippines.”

FG files suit against employers of deceased Nigerian student

The daily cost of keeping Emmanuel's body in a funeral home is N30,000, prompting a plea from his sister for government assistance in repatriating the body.

However, NiDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa informed the Senate that Emmanuel's employer in the Philippines and five others had been charged with murder.

She said:

“They have filed the case and issued a warrant for the arrest of the boy’s employee and five other suspects.

"They were charged with murder, human trafficking and operation of illegal business in the Philippines."

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to investigate the killing, following a motion presented by Mr Mudashiru Lukman, who stated that the deceased was taken away after a dispute with his Chinese girlfriend over owed money.

House Committees on Foreign Affairs, Human Rights, and Diaspora are urgently tasked with investigating the matter.

