OAU students have called on the management of the institution to reduce the school fees by 50%

The students on Tuesday morning protested at the school's main gate to demand an immediate reduction of the increased school fees

The aggrieved students shut down the campus gate during the protest to get the attention of the management

Ile-Ife, Osun State - The students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State, have shut the campus gate and demanded a fifty percent ( 50%) reduction in tuition.

TVC News confirmed the development on Tuesday, October 3, via its X page.

The students in the early hours of Tuesday, October 3, shut the institution’s main gate to restrict vehicular movement in protest of the recent increment in school fees.

The Nation reported that OAU management announced new increased school fees on September 14, 2023.

This increase has since led to a series of discussions between the student union and the school management, with the student body demanding a significant decrease in the fees.

OAU students earlier threatened campus shutdown over tuition fee hike

Recall that the president, of the Great Ife student union, Akinremi Ojo, said students of the institution may shut down activities on campus if the recent increase in school fees is not reversed.

Ojo, who spoke with journalists on the campus of the university on Monday, September 18, 2023, said the management of the institution had remained silent since it announced the new fee regime, The Punch reported.

NANS tells OAU mgt to reduce the tuition fee

However, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) urged the management of the institution, to reduce school fees by 50%.

NANS on Sunday, October 1, condemned the action of the OAU management to increase the tuition fees despite the order of the presidency and the House of Representatives not to do so, Vanguard reported.

