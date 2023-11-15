Outspoken social media personality, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the death of rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips

Omokri said Oladips' death shared some similarities with the late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as MohBad

He urged the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria to assist with accessible and quality healthcare with HMOs

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, has shared the similarities between the death of Mohbad and rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips.

Omokri said the sudden illness, allegations of self-medication, and being rushed to a hospital where he passed is one déjà vu too many.

Reno Omokri says there are similarities in Mohbad and Oladips deaths Photo credit:@renoomokri

Source: Twitter

He urged the “Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria to

approach a Health Insurance provider to offer their members affordable, accessible and quality healthcare with HMOs.”

He said Knowledge saves lives as such sensitisation and awareness need to be increased amongst artiste’s entourage on what to do in an emergency.

Writing on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri, said:

“First MohBad, and now Oladips. The similarities in the manner of their passing are eerily unnerving. Sudden illness. Allegations of self-medication. Rushed to a hospital. And then death. This is one déjà vu too many.

“Perhaps it is time for the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria to approach a Health Insurance provider to offer their members affordable, accessible and quality healthcare with HMOs. And sensitisation and awareness need to be increased amongst the entourage of these artistes on what to do in an emergency. Knowledge saves lives. Their posse needs to possess information on the right way to apply first aid if they must be around them. Let's think of solutions, not just blame.”

Hearts break as Rapper Oladips dies at 28

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the management of Oladips announced his death.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Oladips caused a stir online as fans worried about his safety over a viral video that showed the moment he collapsed.

In a statement released on his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 15, Oladips' management revealed he died on Tuesday, November 14, adding that he had been battling within himself for over two years.

