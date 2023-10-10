Nigeria's First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has called for prioritising mental well-being and providing support to those facing emotional and psychological challenges

In a statement issued on World Mental Health Day, Mrs Tinubu emphasised the need to address mental health issues, especially in the face of contemporary challenges like social media and societal pressures

The First Lady also highlighted the role of open conversations, particularly with the youth, in enhancing mental health, emotional management and fostering healthier relationships

State House, Abuja - Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has urged the nation to prioritise mental well-being and support those grappling with emotional and psychological burdens.

Mrs Tinubu said this in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 10, commemorating the 2023 World Mental Health Day.

First Lady Remi Tinubu urged Nigerians to prioritise mental well-being and support those grappling with emotional and psychological burdens. Photo credit: Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, CON

Source: Facebook

Against the backdrop of contemporary challenges, particularly social media and societal pressures, the First Lady stressed the importance of recognising and addressing mental health issues.

2023 World Mental Health Day: Collective action important, Remi Tinubu

Mrs Tinubu further stressed that collective action was essential to assist those affected by these challenges.

She underscored the critical role of candid conversations, particularly with the youth, to enhance mental health, foster emotional management, and cultivate healthier relationships.

According to the First Lady, these efforts will ultimately contribute to increased productivity and personal growth.

Mental well-being should universal right, says Nigeria's First Lady

Mrs Tinubu also stated that mental wellbeing should be regarded as a universal right for all citizens.

She urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, NGOs, and all Nigerians to collaborate with the government in supporting those in need.

The former Senator also emphasised that together, they can create a society where mental wellness is a priority and every individual feels valued and contributes to societal growth.

Remi Tinubu gives reasons why Nigerians abroad should return

In another report, Mrs Tinubu appealed to Nigerians abroad to return home and key into the ‘renewed hope’ agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The First Lady made this appeal on Monday, September 18, in New York, USA, at the Nigeria Economic Growth and Trade Summit.

The summit was organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum and was held at the Nigerian House in New York.

Source: Legit.ng