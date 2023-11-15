A final-year student of FUNAAB, Oladokun Ayomide, has been arrested by the police for allegedly poisoning his girlfriend

Oladokun poisoned his girlfriend and her schoolmate, who accompanied her to visit the FUNAAB student

It was gathered that the victims, Ugbokwe Mmasichukwu and Odumosu Semilore, are responding to treatment in the hospital

Ogun state, Abeokuta - Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a final-year student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, (FUNAAB) Oladokun Ayomide, for allegedly poisoning his girlfriend, Ugbokwe Mmasichukwu.

Oladokun also poisoned Mmasichukwu’s schoolmate, Odumosu Semilore, who accompanied her to the suspect’s place on Friday, November 10.

According to The Punch, police said Oladokun gave the victims a poison believed to be an admixture of brownie cakes, alcohol, and an unknown harmful substance.

The suspect offered them the cake after inviting his girlfriend to his residence in the Surulere community.

It was gathered that after they ate the harmful cake, the victims lost consciousness immediately and were rushed to the hospital.

The police disclosed that a preliminary investigation revealed that Ayomide was suspected to have an intention to harm the victims.

The Chief Security Officer of the Federal College of Education, Osiele Abeokuta, Olusola Ajibola, who confirmed the incident said Mmasichukwu and Semilore are students of the institution.

The Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said that the victims were responding to treatment.

“The victims were believed to have been fed brownie cake, and they immediately lost consciousness after eating it and were taken to the Osiele Medical Centre for treatment.

“A foil paper pack used for the brownie cake was found when our officers visited the crime scene. The suspect was handed over to the police division by the Chief Security Officer of the school”

