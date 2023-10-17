The young Nigerian student who died on her way to London, United Kingdom, aboard Egypt Air in Cairo will be laid to rest on Friday, October 20

The family confirmed the development in a statement released by the head of media, public relations and protocols of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abdur-Rahman Balogun

Egypt Air and its management have reportedly refused to do the needful for the deceased family

Ikeja, Lagos state - On Wednesday, October 18, the remains of the late Nigerian student who died on the plane, would be brought back to the country.

Remilekun would be laid to rest on Friday, October 20, 2023, the family announced. Photo credit: NIDCOM

The family of the young lady, identified simply as Remilekun Toyosi Meshioye, 41, a Nigerian citizen who died aboard Egypt Air in Cairo on her way to London for studies, confirmed and announced burial plans with the repatriation of the body back to Lagos on Wednesday, October 18.

The head of media, public relations and protocols of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, made this disclosure in a statement via their official X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, October 16.

Part of the statement sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday morning, October 17, reads:

"According to the programme being coordinated by her sister, Lola Olaniyi-Alabi, the body will arrive in Lagos on Wednesday, October 18, from Cairo.

"Thereafter, there will be a service of songs at the Winners Chapel Ogba, Lagos, on Thursday, October 19, by 4 p.m., while the burial will hold at Matori Cemetery Ladipo, near Oshodi Bus Terminus, Lagos, at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 20."

Olaniyi-Alabi stated further that the family decided to repatriate the body of the late Meshioye back home for burial following the refusal of Egypt Air management to accept full responsibility for what happened to its passenger.

How Nigerian passenger died aboard Egypt Air Flight

Legit.ng reported earlier that a young Nigerian lady was hit with an untimely death. The young woman reportedly died aboard an Egypt Air flight on her way to London, United Kingdom.

The lady, whose name was withheld, was said to have left Nigeria for London on board Egypt Air MS 876 flight to Cairo on Monday, September 4, through the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, when she died on board.

A family source who confirmed the incident, however, said the corpse was dropped in Cairo, the Egypt Capital, by the airline.

