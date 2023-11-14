In October 2023, John Okafor, fondly called Mr Ibu, revealed that he was suffering from an ailment that threatened to amputate one of his legs

The veteran actor appealed to his fans and the public for prayers and financial assistance to cover his medical bills and also shared a video of himself lying in a hospital bed, expressing his fear of losing his leg

Although he later lost one of his legs, claims are circulating on social media that he has passed away

Enugu, Enugu State - A post published in Nigeria on the social networking site, Facebook, concerning the alleged demise of a notable Nigerian personality, has been circulating since October 2023.

The claim alleged that prominent Nollywood actor, John Ikechukwu Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, is dead.

Enugu-born Mr Ibu is battling a health challenge that has cost him his leg.

The post reads on Thursday, October 26:

“Hello everyone am (sic) here to let you know that JOHN OKAFOR POPULAR KNW AS MR IBU JUST LOST HIS LIFE FEW MINUTES AGO”.

The claim also appeared on Facebook here and here.

On Tuesday afternoon, November 14, Legit.ng still sighted the claim on a Facebook user's page. See here.

Several users sent their condolences.

But has Okafor died? Legit.ng checked.

Nollywood star, Mr Ibu is alive

Considering how famous Mr Ibu is in Nigeria, news of his death would have made headlines had it been true.

The media reported that Mr Ibu is recovering from multiple surgeries — as shared by his family.

Legit.ng's verdict is that Mr Ibu is still alive.

'Amputation only way to keep Mr Ibu alive'

On Monday, November 6, Legit.ng reported that Mr Ibu's family released a statement on the way they were able to keep the thespian alive.

Mr Ibu's family presented reasons for opting for amputation.

Following reports by a social media personality, Verydarkman, that one of the comic actor's legs has been amputated, his family gave an update.

'Help Mr Ibu', Omokri to Obi

Legit.ng also reported that as much as sympathy and solidarity messages troop in for Mr Ibu, some have turned his cry for help into a trending topic on social media.

Famous social media commentator, Reno Omokri, used his platform to seek financial support for Mr Ibu.

