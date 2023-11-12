The federal government has temporarily closed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja

It was gathered that on Sunday, November 12, there was panic as an aircraft overshot the runway

Meanwhile, passengers in the aircraft were evacuated immediately as no one sustained injuries or casualties

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja is temporarily closed due to a runway incident involving an Aero Contractors aircraft.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Aero Contractors flight from Lagos to Abuja landed safely but faced issues as its nose wheel stuck while taxiing on Runway A4.

Reports confirmed that no casualties were recorded as all passengers were successfully evacuated. Photo Credit: Twitter

Source: UGC

It was gathered that all passengers were safely evacuated, and there were no injuries or fatalities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Investigation commences

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to remove the aircraft from the runway as the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has initiated an investigation into the incident

The affected aircraft is the Boeing 733 with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-BYQ, which occurred at approximately 10:47 am (Local Time) on November 12, 2023.

Reacting to this development, the NSIB Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Dr James Odaudu, said:

“The aircraft upon landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Lagos and in a bid to exit the runway via A4 had its nose wheel stuck in the grass verge with its fuselage on the runway.

“Consequently, the runway was closed pending the towing of the aircraft from the runway. There was no injury or fatality."

However, the NSIB solicited information from the general public through pictures, video or recording evidence to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation.

“N500 for 30 mins”: Lagos Airport unveils new fees for car park, VIP lounge services

Meanwhile, the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal II operator, Bi-Courtney, has increased car park and lounge service fees.

The new fees, set to be implemented in November, are 33 per cent higher than the previous rate charged for the same services.

According to the company, the fees reflect the current economic reality and will help provide a better experience for travellers.

Source: Legit.ng