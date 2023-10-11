The operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal II, Bi-Courtney, has decided to increase car park and lounge service fees

The new fees set to be implemented in November are 33 per cent higher than the previous rate charged for the same services

The fees the company reflect the current economic reality and will help in providing a better experience for travellers

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited(BASL), the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal II (MMA2) facility operator, has announced an increment in the Car Park and Lounge Services tariff at the Lagos terminal.

BASL said the tariff review will be effective from the 1st of November, 2023.

Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos Photo credit: Livinus

Source: Getty Images

According to BASL, users of Lagos Airport will now pay between N500 and N5000, depending on the duration of their stay.

The new fee for the VIP lounge represents approximately a 33 per cent increase from the previous charges.

This new tariff comes about three months after the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) raised Lagos Airport access toll fees by 50 per cent, Punch reports.

Details of the new fees

Leadership reports that a first 30-minute stay at the MMA2 car park will now attract N500. Previously, this rate was for the first hour.

The first 90 minutes will now attract N1000, while subsequent 30-minute intervals will attract N100 (up to the fourth hour).

Overnight parking, which previously cost N3,500, has been increased to N5,000.

Large buses with 18 seats or more will also attract a fee of N5,000.

The exact rate applies to lost or damaged ticket penalties

Bi-Courtney justifies fees

Head of Spaces and Premises for BASL, Kola Bamigboye, announced that the car park rates have been modified to align with the ongoing efforts to maintain and upgrade the facilities.

According to Bamigboye, the revised car park pricing structure will consider those who use the Multi-storey Car Park for less than 30 minutes, thus enhancing user convenience.

Regarding the lounge access fee, Esther Ojeiwa, Supervisor-In-Charge of Lounge Services at MMA2, explained that to ensure the continued provision of top-quality services in the VIP walk-in lounge, it was necessary to increase the access fee by 33.3 percent.

