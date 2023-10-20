No fewer than 1,001 students have bagged a scholarship from the Kano state government to run their postgraduate programme abroad

The state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page on Friday, October 20

At the flag-off of the scholarship scheme, Governor Yusuf urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity

Kano state, Kano - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has flagged off a scholarship scheme, with 1,001 students as beneficiaries.

The governor made this known in a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) accompanied by pictures of the event on Friday, October 20.

Governor Yusuf confirmed that 1,001 students would be departing for their respective destinations on Saturday, October 21, to commence their postgraduate programme on the scheme.

Meanwhile, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Royal Highnesses, and the Emirs of Kano, Bichi, and Rano, were some of the special guests that graced the event that was held in Kano state.

He tweeted:

"It was delightful today, as we flagged-off the foreign scholarship scheme with 1,001 students departing for their respective destinations, tomorrow.

"I admonished them to put in their best efforts in making us proud, as we expect them to impart their knowledge to the benefit of our state when they return.

"My sincere gratitude to our National Leader, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, their Royal Highnesses, the Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Rano, and other esteemed people for joining us at the event."

The students were also handed $200 each. See video below:

Zulum awards university scholarships to 37 construction workers in Borno

In another similar development, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state awarded university scholarships to 37 labourers who were involved in the construction of resettlement houses for IDPs in Nguro Soye village, Bama LGA.

Zulum made the promise during an inspection visit to the construction site on Thursday, October 19.

The governor said any of them who could pass the tertiary education examination and secure admission into any university would be fully sponsored to pursue their education.

Shehu Sani reacts as Kano gov stops increment of tuition fees

Earlier, former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, commended Governor Abba Yusuf over his decision to stop private and government institutions from increasing school fees.

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, Sani noted that it was a welcome development and that other state governors should do the same because dollars and petrol issues in the country should not be used as an excuse to bill parents more.

Source: Legit.ng