37 labourers involved in the construction of resettlement houses for IDPs in Borno state have bagged university scholarships

Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, approved scholarships on Thursday, October 19, during an inspection visit to the construction site in Nguro Soye village of Bama LGA of the state

The laborers who meet admission requirements into university will be fully sponsored to pursue their educational endeavours

Borno state, Maiduguri - Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, has awarded university scholarships for 37 labourers in the state.

Zulum awards university scholarships to 37 construction workers in Borno state on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Photo credit: Engr Babagana Umara Zulum

Source: Facebook

The site workers who were involved in the construction of resettlement houses for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Nguro Soye village, Bama Local Government Area (LGA) would get a fully funded university tuition from the state government.

Zulum made the promise during an inspection visit to the construction site on Thursday, October 19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the governor had, during interactions with workers at the construction site, discovered that some of them, 37 in number, had obtained their senior secondary school certificates.

He, therefore, said that any of them who could pass the tertiary education examination and secure admission into any university would be fully sponsored to pursue their education, Leadership report added.

