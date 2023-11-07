A 19-year-old boy boldly toasted his teacher and caused a stir online as his chats with the lady leaked online

The lad played with words as he expressed his feelings to his private tutor, telling her not to worry about his parents

The leaked chats made some people share how they had affairs with their teachers back in the days

Leaked chats involving a 19-year-old boy and his private Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) ICAN tutor have caused an uproar on social media.

TikToker, @official_dolli3.p, shared the chats on the social media platform, claiming he pranked his private tutor.

Image of boy used is for illustration and not related to the story. Photo Credit: Westend61, TikTok/@official_dolli3.p

Source: Getty Images

In the chats, the boy boldly confessed his feelings for his teacher and tried to toast her with fine and enticing words.

Efforts by the lady, who is 24, to dissuade him were unsuccessful as he pressed on, urging her not to worry about his parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"You dey scatter my head ma - respectfully," he told her in one of the chats.

The chats between teacher and student can be found here.

Mixed reactions trailed the leaked chats

PROSPER said:

"I go try am,na church I Dey since."

omahjustlayed said:

"If there was TikTok or pranks at the time I had taekwando lessons,I’d have played this on my master."

Onyinyechy__ said:

"You dey scatter my brain ma."

precious metals said:

"Am coming read your books don't disappoint me my guy go go training."

001 said:

"Ur lesson teacher senior u with 3-4 years and u Dey call am ma."

rhey_bilz said:

"Imagine her sending the whole conversation to your parents."

Gt paul William said:

''Your lesson teacher get plan for you ooh."

Sultan Cash said:

"I don nack two of my secondary school teacher before."

Video of male student who always visited his teacher's office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a viral video of a male student who always visited the office of his pretty female teacher.

The video showed that the teenage boy was often happy whenever he was with her. She counted up to eight different times the boy came to her office in a day.

At a point during the clip, the boy danced as he called his teacher a pretty person. He was always very comfortable around her.

Many people who reacted to the video said that the boy found a very safe space around her. The teacher-student relationship looks strong indeed.

Source: Legit.ng