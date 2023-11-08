A man was so happy when his wife brought food for him in the school where he works as a teacher

The woman packed assorted dishes, including spaghetti, plantain, rice, and chunks of chicken, when going to the school

There was excitement in the air when the woman walked into the class to see her husband, who was still teaching

Students reacted in excitement when their teacher's wife walked into the class and kissed him.

The man's wife, Kiki, visited her husband with a pack of food, a gesture which has warmed the hearts of many netizens.

The lady took food to her husband, who works as a teacher. Photo credit: TikTok/@kiki_luxury_hair1.

Source: TikTok

The man is a teacher, and he was in the class teaching his students when his wife suddenly arrived.

When she entered the class, the students shouted as the man introduced her as his wife.

They went on to share a nice kiss before the man returned to his work.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as wife visits her husband at work

@lucille402 said:

"I remember my school days when a teacher introduced his wife, we be like awn sir your wife is so pretty."

@precious asked:

"Wait so they still teach zero cancel zero in school."

@ibunkun_ said:

"They are happy to see oga wife."

@software_omotoyosi reacted:

"Wetin be zero cancel zero again? Omo I no sabi anything again oo nah money I dey find."

@skaʊtɪŋ said:

"Some female students go don dey crush."

@Y’all meet Ramy said:

"He’s so proud of you. See the way he was introduced you."

@OpticianMary commented:

"On behalf of the married women association, “ you do well”. Ride on sis."

@DAMILOLA said:

"God when."

@Pretty Ashabi said:

"So sweet. God please bless me with my own man. Single life don tired me."

@Lymzy said:

"That is my school Living Stone College Ikorodu."

Source: Legit.ng