The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Emefiele, who has been in the custody of the authorities of the authorities for over 150 days, secured bail from the high court in Abuja

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi ordered his release despite objections from the federal government

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - After 151 days in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has finally returned home.

The ex-CBN boss was released on bail by an Abuja High Court, Vanguard reported.

Godwin Emefiele sued the anti-graft agency for human rights violations. Photo Credit: Solomon Odeniyi

Source: Twitter

Despite objections from the Attorney-General of the Federation and the EFCC, the court, led by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, ordered the release to the ex-governor's lawyers while instructing him to surrender his international travel documents.

The decision was made due to the EFCC's failure to comply with the court's initial order.

The court rejected the government's argument that the former governor was scheduled for arraignment on November 15, deeming it speculative.

It held that the claim was speculative as there was nothing to establish that the planned arraignment would have been scheduled.

Meanwhile, it raised concerns about conflicting dates on a remand order presented by the government's lawyer.

Justice Adeniyi said:

“A very crucial fact that this court cannot overlook is the Applicant’s claim that he has been incarcerated for a period of upward of 151 days without trial.”

Emefiele to return to court November 17

Justice Adeniyi invoked section 298(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015, to make necessary orders against the remand order.

The former CBN governor is directed to surrender his international documents to the court's senior registrar and is to be produced in court by his legal team on the day of his planned arraignment or any other required appearance.

Further proceedings in the case are adjourned until November 17.

EFCC brings Emefiele to court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the embattled ex-governor of the CBN was brought to the FCT high court on Wednesday, November 8.

He was escorted to the court by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The ex-CBN boss is appearing in court in a suit against the anti-graft agency for violating his human rights.

Source: Legit.ng