The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been ordered to release Godwin Emefiele

High Court gave this directive on Thursday, November 2, while ordering the EFCC to release the embattled former CBN boss or produce him during his next court session slated for November 6

Justice O.A. Adeniyi of the High Court Abuja division, gave the order after hearing an ex parte motion filed by Emefiele

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has it that the High Court of Justice in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered the unconditional and immediate release of the immediate-past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The court gave the order after Emefiele filed a Motion Ex-parte, seeking his release from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion.

Justice O.A. Adeniyi gave this directive after hearing the motion filed by Emefiele, Leadership reported.

The applicant named the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney-General of the Federation, (AGF) the chairman of the EFCC, and the EFCC itself as the respondents.

Alternatively, they are directed to produce him in court on the date fixed for the hearing of the substantive Motion on Notice, with the possibility of being admitted to bail by the Court.

On the hearing of the Substantive Motion, the court set the date for Emefiele to appear on Monday, November 6, 2023, Vanguard report added.

