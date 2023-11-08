The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, November 8, brought the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emeifele, to the Federal High Court, Abuja.

This move came after the EFCC initially ignored the court's directive to either bring Emefiele to court on Monday or release him without conditions.

On Monday, November 6, the EFCC's legal representative informed the court that they could not comply with the November 2 order for the unconditional release of the former Central Bank chief.

This was because the counsel for the former Central Bank chief had provided incomplete court documents related to the order.

In response to the commission's failure to comply, the court reaffirmed its order and postponed the proceedings until Wednesday.

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi had issued the order in response to an Ex-Parte application made by the former CBN chief, who had been arrested by the EFCC shortly after his release from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in late October.

Matthew Burkaa, the counsel for Emefiele, stated in court that as of Monday, his client had been in custody for 149 days.

However, the EFCC ultimately followed the court's order, escorting Emefiele to the court with armed officers.

It now appears that he will regain his freedom on the 151st day, this Wednesday.

Currently, the judge has not yet taken their seat.

