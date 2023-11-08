Global site navigation

BREAKING: Court Gives Verdict on Ex-CBN Governor Emefiele's Detention

by  Adekunle Dada

A Federal High Court has granted the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, bail.

According to Arise News, the court ordered Emefiele to deposit his international passport as a condition for the bail

The court adjourned to the 15th of November for hearting.

Delivering a ruling on the bail application filed by the former CBN governor, Olukayode Adeniyi, the presiding judge, ordered the federal government to release Emefiele to his lawyers.

