The EFCC's case and the embattled former CBN governor, Godwin Emedfiele, has taken a new dimension

This is as the appearance of Emefiele in his next sitting at the court has led to an issue between the anti-graft agency and the High Court, Abuja division

The Abuja court has however directed the EFCC to either release Emefiele unconditionally or produce him in court, during the next session slated for Tuesday, November 8

FCT, Abuja - The case of the embattled former governor of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has taken a fresh twist.

Court fixes new date to decide Emefiele's fate, reaffirms order in EFCC case

This is because the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has failed to produce the detained former CBN boss.

However, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered the anti-graft agency to either produce Emefiele in court tomorrow, Wednesday, November 8, or r release him unconditionally, Daily Independent reported.

The order followed the refusal of the anti-graft agency to bring Emefiele to court on Monday, No­vember 6.

The court had on Thursday, November 2, made an order for the EFCC to re­lease the embattled former CBN governor on bail, an order which the agency allegedly ignored.

The EFCC blamed its inability to obey the order and produce Emefiele in court due to some alleged confusion in the inter­pretation of the court order.

However, Justice Adeniyi was surprised by the claim of the EFCC, and subsequently re­affirmed his order that Emefiele be either released on bail or be produced in court on Wednesday, to admit him to bail, This Day report added.

What will happen if EFCC fails to produce or release Emefiele, judge reveals

The Judge also warned that the consequences of flouting the or­der would be enforced in accor­dance with provisions of the law.

