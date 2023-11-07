“Produce Emefiele or Release Him”: Court Issues Fresh Threat to EFCC, To Decide Ex-CBN Gov’s Fate
- The EFCC's case and the embattled former CBN governor, Godwin Emedfiele, has taken a new dimension
- This is as the appearance of Emefiele in his next sitting at the court has led to an issue between the anti-graft agency and the High Court, Abuja division
- The Abuja court has however directed the EFCC to either release Emefiele unconditionally or produce him in court, during the next session slated for Tuesday, November 8
FCT, Abuja - The case of the embattled former governor of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has taken a fresh twist.
Court fixes new date to decide Emefiele's fate, reaffirms order in EFCC case
This is because the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has failed to produce the detained former CBN boss.
However, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered the anti-graft agency to either produce Emefiele in court tomorrow, Wednesday, November 8, or r release him unconditionally, Daily Independent reported.
The order followed the refusal of the anti-graft agency to bring Emefiele to court on Monday, November 6.
The court had on Thursday, November 2, made an order for the EFCC to release the embattled former CBN governor on bail, an order which the agency allegedly ignored.
The EFCC blamed its inability to obey the order and produce Emefiele in court due to some alleged confusion in the interpretation of the court order.
However, Justice Adeniyi was surprised by the claim of the EFCC, and subsequently reaffirmed his order that Emefiele be either released on bail or be produced in court on Wednesday, to admit him to bail, This Day report added.
What will happen if EFCC fails to produce or release Emefiele, judge reveals
The Judge also warned that the consequences of flouting the order would be enforced in accordance with provisions of the law.
Ex-CBN boss gets deadline to appear in court over $53m debt
Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja has set a new deadline of January 25 for Godwin Emefiele to personally appear in court and provide an explanation regarding the $53 million judgment debt connected to the Paris Club refund.
Justice Inyang Ekwo ruled and cautioned that an arrest warrant could be issued if Emefiele fails to comply.
Emefiele and the CBN's counsel, Audu Anuga, had explained to the court that their efforts to have Emefiele appear in person had been unsuccessful due to his ongoing custody.
Yemi Cardoso unveils plans as CBN governor, promises shift from Emefiele's policies
In another report, Yemi Cardoso, the new CBN governor, has provided insights into what Nigerians should expect from him.
He also addressed some CBN policies under Godwin Emefiele's leadership.
Cardoso, alongside side four deputy Governors, was confirmed by the senate as the new CBN management team on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
