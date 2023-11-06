Angry Nigerian football fans have bashed the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, for his fake prediction

In a viral video on social media, the cleric predicted the premier league match between Luton and Liverpool

Primate Ayodele predicted that the six-time European champions would win the match by more than two goals, but the encounter ended in a 1-1 draw

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, had his prediction for the Premier League match between Luton and Liverpool proved wrong.

In a widely circulated video the day before the game, the spiritual leader had forecasted that Liverpool would easily win at Kenilworth Road.

Nigerians drag Primate Ayodele's fake prediction of Luton vs Liverpool. Photo Credit: Primate Elijah Ayodele/Clive Rose/Getty Images

He said:

“Liverpool will beat Luton very well. Liverpool will beat them with more than two goals.”

However, Liverpool struggled and required a last-minute goal to secure a 1-1 draw with Luton. Despite having 23 attempts at goal, Liverpool failed to convert many of their chances.

Darwin Nunez, in particular, had a night to forget, highlighted by a glaring miss on an open goal.

It seemed like Luton might punish Liverpool for their wastefulness when former Manchester United youth player Tahith Chong scored a goal during a swift counter-attack with only 10 minutes left.

However, Liverpool managed to salvage a draw when Luis Diaz, who had been subbed in, headed home a cross from Harvey Elliott in the fifth minute of injury time, proving the prediction incorrect.

Primate Ayodele's backlash from netizens

Following the game's outcome, Primate Ayodele was not sparred by netizens as he suffered a series of backlash for his failed prophecy.

@ogunmusi wrote:

"Funniest part of this was Nobody asked him.

"Nobody.

"But when you're a scam, you have a way of setting yourself up.

"The most annoying part was when he was grabbing his cap as if he was adjusting the inspiration.

"Awon Ole, adojutini."

His post got a response from another netizen with the X handle, @prekefe, who wrote:

"I tell you my bro. Nobody ask am o. E be like who high before e get the useless inspiration. Chai! Pastors?"

@AmbAgboola wrote:

"These men of MEN would sha not stop disgracing themselves. This was how many of them rushed out during elections to yarn okotos only to be shamed yakata, exposing their ordinariness to the whole wide world.

"If you must predict, predict. Everyone predicts but don't make it look like a prophecy because we know no God sent you a message, na you dey send yourself. Yeyenatu."

@Capolutiti wrote:

"He predicted two easy games and fortunately for him Liverpool drew.

"Fake prophets dem dem."

Meanwhile another X handle @imperialtsar, replied @Capolutiti, stating that:

"Dat is what all of us do. He never said God or the holy spirit told him. So u guys should free the man, he did nothing wrong. Only if he had said, the holy spirit told him then this dragging would have been right n just."

Pastor kidnaps self, collects ransom from church members

In another report, the Plateau police command has arrested one Albarka Sukuya, a pastor, for allegedly kidnapping himself.

According to the police, Pastor Sukuya collected ransom from members of his congregation through the fake abduction.

Before the pastor’s arrest, he had staged two kidnap incidents during which he collected N400,000 and N200,000 as ransom from his church members.

