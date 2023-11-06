Popular Nigerian cleric Primate Ayodele trends on social media after a clip of him predicting some Premier League matches went viral

However, one of the games the clergyman predicted, which was between Luton Town and Liverpool, failed woefully

Netizens have not spared the clergyman, as he gets mocked and dragged across social media as a failed cleric

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, trends online after one of his predictions for some English Premier League games failed woefully.

A clip of the clergyman on Saturday morning, November 4, 2023, went viral, where he was seen predicting some Premier League games.

Primate Ayodele's prediction of Liverpool's game against Luton stirs mockery. Photo credit: @primateayodele/@getty

Source: Instagram

Some matches predicted in the trending video were Manchester City vs Bournemouth and Luton Town vs Liverpool.

Primate Ayodele predicted a win for Liverpool

The INRI leader in the trending clip had predicted a win for Liverpool, noting that the Merseyside team would defeat the former Championship side by more than two goals.

However, things didn't turn out as Primate Ayodele predicted, with the match ending in a one-all draw.

The cleric is quite famous for making predictions on several social issues but seems to have deep his feet in the mud with his latest, as young Nigerians took to social media to mock him.

Watch the trending clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Primate Ayodele's failed prediction

@bobbymayanaa:

"From prophet to punter. Tinubu you do this one."

@pd_.__:

"Man of God, as Liverpool no be beat Luton. They need to beat you very well."

@tundemoreyrn001:

"Game wey don spoil my open bets."

@multi_iq:

"People still won’t wake up still. I won’t explain."

@O_Muhammad_O:

"He is in a wrong profession. He will make more money doing 2 sure."

@OgaNlaMedia:

"Primate Punter."

@MayJaYBaE:

"Make he sha no lie say na Holy Spirit."

@OladehindeOS:

"Baba ticket go cut. If I catch this Fake Prophet abi na Primate."

@lexyy4real:

"He be like say Primate sef don dey football skit now?"

@Teesaids:

"Is this a joke, is this man doing skit now?"

Primate Ayodele Gives Reason why Igbos can't produce president in 2027

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Primate Ayodele shared his thoughts about Peter Obi's presidential fate.

The famous cleric noted in one of his public statements that the Labour Party (LP) 's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections will not become the president of Nigeria in 2027.

The cleric made this assertion in a statement issued by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho. He also added that the Igbos won't produce Nigeria's president in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng