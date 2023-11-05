A concerned Nigerian has lent his voice regarding the growth and development of the nation's grappling economy

Speaking with Legit.ng, Dr. Engr. Ibrahim Kolawole Muritala urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the hydrogen economy

According to Dr. Muritala, the energy resources economy would have a positive effect on every other sector of the economy and contribute to hydrogen production in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over 2 years of experience covering political parties and movements

Frankfurt, Germany - Following the visit of Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, a Nigerian expert, Dr. Engr. Ibrahim Kolawole Muritala has highlighted how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government can prioritise the emerging hydrogen economy and energy transition in Nigeria.

The expert revealed how Nigeria-Germany relations foster economic development in Nigeria, especially the hydrogen economy. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

German companies are ready to work with Nigeria, expert says

Stressing the importance of smart utilization of natural gas and renewable resources, Dr. Muritala, the general secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Germany chapter, highlighted significant prospects for decarbonizing energy-intensive industries.

In a phone chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, November 5, 2023, the Nigerian expert explained how German companies have explored the energy transition to the benefit of their economy and how they are willing to partner with Nigeria.

Dr. Muritala noted that "Nigeria´s energy mix could catalyze local raw material processing, heralding a new era of industrialization".

He opined thus:

"German companies have expressed keen interest in gas deliveries from Nigeria, signalling a promising avenue for international collaboration."

Dr. Muritala therefore encouraged the Nigerian government to embrace these opportunities, fostering global partnerships that could redefine the energy landscape.

He said:

"As the world shifts towards sustainable practices, Nigeria stands at the forefront, ready to contribute significantly to a greener, more prosperous future."

What Nigeria stands to gain under hydrogen economy, expert reveals

Speaking further, Dr. Muritala emphasized that harnessing Nigeria´s energy mix could catalyse local raw material processing, heralding a new era of industrialization.

He noted that by focusing on domestic processing, Nigeria can reduce reliance on imports, bolstering economic resilience and promoting self-sufficiency.

Dr. Muritala said:

"Nigeria's abundant renewable resources, when harnessed efficiently, can propel the nation into becoming a key player in clean energy production. This diversification not only mitigates economic risks but also positions Nigeria at the forefront of sustainable energy practices.

"Crucially, this paradigm shift towards other energy resources would create ripple effects on job creation. From research and development to production and distribution, a robust energy sector would generate employment opportunities across various sectors. This, in turn, addresses the nation's pressing issue of unemployment, empowering local communities and fostering socio-economic development."

Why Tinubu should strengthen Nigeria's energy infrastructure

Additionally, Dr. Muritala urged Tinubu's government to prioritise Nigeria's energy infrastructure.

According to him, such a step would boost efficient production and networks in the country's economic outlook, and will further project global cooperation.

The expert noted thus:

"Strengthening Nigeria's energy infrastructure is paramount. By investing in efficient production and distribution networks, the country can ensure a seamless implementation plans of the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan. This involves upgrading existing facilities, integrating renewable energy sources, and enhancing storage and distribution mechanisms.

"A resilient energy infrastructure not only facilitates the adoption but bolsters the overall energy security of the nation."

APC chieftain in Germany lists 5 things Tinubu can do to rescue Nigeria's economy

Earlier, Dr. Muritala urged President Tinubu to focus on the nation's economy.

In an exclusive phone chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, November 5, the APC chieftain listed five things Tinubu can do to grow the economy.

Dr. Muritala disclosed that "The diversification of the economy to unlocking potential beyond oil is important for other sectors to thrive".

Scholz's visit will improve Nigeria's trade relations, says APC chief in Germany

Legit.ng reported earlier that Dr. Engr. Ibrahim Muritala, commended the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz for his visit to Nigeria.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Dr. Muritala said the discussions between President Tinubu and Scholz “underscores the potential benefits and opportunities for both nations through strengthened trade agreements and support”.

Source: Legit.ng