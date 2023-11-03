Lagos police have confirmed the death of a man who lost his life during a beach hangout recently

The state police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed that the family of the deceased has been contacted

Hudneying added that the remains of the 34-year-old man have been deposited at the hospital for an autopsy

Ikeja, Lagos state - A young man identified simply as John has lost his life to the cold hands of death during a church beach hangout in Lagos.

Lagos police confirmed the death of a young man who died during a church beach hangout.

Source: Facebook

How the man died during the beach hangout

Legit.ng understands that the 34-year-old man died after drowning in Elegushi Beach, in Lagos State, on Saturday, October 28, during a church hangout.

The Punch reported that the unnamed Ikorodu-based church had organised a picnic for its youths which the late John was a part of. Concerns grew when the members were about to leave the beach that Saturday afternoon but couldn’t locate him anywhere.

It was gathered that his body was only recovered by lifeguards on Tuesday afternoon, October 31.

Police react to the death of a young man at Lagos beach

Reacting to the development, the state police public relations officer Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the sad incident.

The superintendent of police added:

“The family of the victim has been contacted and the body of the victim has also been deposited at the Yaba General Hospital for an autopsy.”

