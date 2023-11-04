The former head of Guinea’s 2008 military junta, Moussa Dadis Camara, has been freed from prison by armed men in Conakry

The attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday, November 4, along with at least two other high-ranking officers

Heavy gunfire erupted in the Kaloum district of the capital, Conakry, during the daring attack

Conakry, Guinea - Gunmen stormed the main prison in Guinea's capital early Saturday, November 4, and freed former dictator Moussa “Dadis” Camara.

Charles Wright, the country's justice minister confirmed the attack, according to AFP News.

The announcement by Wright came several hours after heavy gunfire erupted in the Kaloum district of the capital, Conakry, the BBC also reported.

Ex-Guinea dictator Camara breaks out of prison

Among the others who escaped were Claude Pivi and Blaise Goumou, Wright said. Pivi is a political figure who was accused of massacre. Goumou had also been held alongside Camara and Pivi.

Wright told Radio Fim FM:

“We will find them. And those responsible will be held accountable."

Camara, who came to power in a 2008 coup d’etat, had been detained in connection with a stadium massacre during his brief time in power. He had lived for years in exile after surviving an assassination attempt before returning home in late 2021.

It is understood that Guinea’s borders have been closed to prevent the absconders from fleeing the country.

Legit.ng reports that Guinea is currently under military rule, one of several former French colonies in West and Central Africa that have staged coups in the past three years.

