N-Power handlers have said that plans have been put in place to commence disbursement of the outstanding stipends to former beneficiaries

Payments will be made to "eligible beneficiaries" bank accounts after the ministry of of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation completes its investigation

N-Power is a scheme set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in June 2016 to address the issues of youth unemployment

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has said the N-Power Batch C1 programme has "successfully been completed".

NASIMS stated that the essence of the federal government suspending the N-Power scheme in October and starting an investigation is to make sure that those with failed payment issues are settled.

N-Power Batch C1 has ended, according to NASIMS. Photo credit: @npower_ng

Source: Twitter

N-Power investigation ongoing

NASIMS, the central management platform for the coordination of all the social investment programmes under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, assured that all eligible N-Power beneficiaries will be paid.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A post on NASIMS' official Facebook page on Friday, November 3, reads:

"N-Power C1 programme has successfully been completed. Only those with failed payment issues will be considered. Essence of Investigation."

Another post reads:

"All eligible (N-Power) beneficiaries will be paid upon conclusion of the ongoing investigation. Please be patient."

N-Power beneficiaries cry out over unpaid allowances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Batch "C" of N-Power beneficiaries cried out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over non-payment of allowances for the past eight months.

The national publicity secretary of the group, Gbadebo Adesiyan, said the non-payment of stipends has caused immense hardship to thousands of unemployed graduates captured under the N-Power scheme.

N-Power not recruiting

In another related article, Legit.ng carried out a fact check on the claim that the 2023 N-Power programme application was on.

Following Legit.ng's investigation, it was noted that there is no record of such an application on relevant Nigerian government websites.

Nigerians react to N-Power's suspension

Legit.ng also reported that citizens on social media shared their feelings about the suspension of the N-Power scheme.

While some persons praised Nigerian authorities for the step, others expressed their reservations.

Source: Legit.ng