N-Power: NASIMS Provides Update on Payment of Stipends
Nigeria

by  Ridwan Adeola
  • N-Power handlers have said that plans have been put in place to commence disbursement of the outstanding stipends to former beneficiaries
  • Payments will be made to "eligible beneficiaries" bank accounts after the ministry of of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation completes its investigation
  • N-Power is a scheme set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in June 2016 to address the issues of youth unemployment

FCT, Abuja - The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has said the N-Power Batch C1 programme has "successfully been completed".

NASIMS stated that the essence of the federal government suspending the N-Power scheme in October and starting an investigation is to make sure that those with failed payment issues are settled.

N-Power Batch C1 has ended, according to NASIMS. Photo credit: @npower_ng
N-Power investigation ongoing

NASIMS, the central management platform for the coordination of all the social investment programmes under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, assured that all eligible N-Power beneficiaries will be paid.

A post on NASIMS' official Facebook page on Friday, November 3, reads:

"N-Power C1 programme has successfully been completed. Only those with failed payment issues will be considered. Essence of Investigation."

Another post reads:

"All eligible (N-Power) beneficiaries will be paid upon conclusion of the ongoing investigation. Please be patient."

N-Power beneficiaries cry out over unpaid allowances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Batch "C" of N-Power beneficiaries cried out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over non-payment of allowances for the past eight months.

The national publicity secretary of the group, Gbadebo Adesiyan, said the non-payment of stipends has caused immense hardship to thousands of unemployed graduates captured under the N-Power scheme.

N-Power not recruiting

In another related article, Legit.ng carried out a fact check on the claim that the 2023 N-Power programme application was on.

Following Legit.ng's investigation, it was noted that there is no record of such an application on relevant Nigerian government websites.

Nigerians react to N-Power's suspension

Legit.ng also reported that citizens on social media shared their feelings about the suspension of the N-Power scheme.

While some persons praised Nigerian authorities for the step, others expressed their reservations.

Source: Legit.ng

