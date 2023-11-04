N-Power: NASIMS Provides Update on Payment of Stipends
- N-Power handlers have said that plans have been put in place to commence disbursement of the outstanding stipends to former beneficiaries
- Payments will be made to "eligible beneficiaries" bank accounts after the ministry of of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation completes its investigation
- N-Power is a scheme set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in June 2016 to address the issues of youth unemployment
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria
FCT, Abuja - The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has said the N-Power Batch C1 programme has "successfully been completed".
NASIMS stated that the essence of the federal government suspending the N-Power scheme in October and starting an investigation is to make sure that those with failed payment issues are settled.
N-Power investigation ongoing
NASIMS, the central management platform for the coordination of all the social investment programmes under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, assured that all eligible N-Power beneficiaries will be paid.
A post on NASIMS' official Facebook page on Friday, November 3, reads:
"N-Power C1 programme has successfully been completed. Only those with failed payment issues will be considered. Essence of Investigation."
Another post reads:
"All eligible (N-Power) beneficiaries will be paid upon conclusion of the ongoing investigation. Please be patient."
N-Power beneficiaries cry out over unpaid allowances
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Batch "C" of N-Power beneficiaries cried out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over non-payment of allowances for the past eight months.
The national publicity secretary of the group, Gbadebo Adesiyan, said the non-payment of stipends has caused immense hardship to thousands of unemployed graduates captured under the N-Power scheme.
N-Power not recruiting
In another related article, Legit.ng carried out a fact check on the claim that the 2023 N-Power programme application was on.
Following Legit.ng's investigation, it was noted that there is no record of such an application on relevant Nigerian government websites.
Nigerians react to N-Power's suspension
Legit.ng also reported that citizens on social media shared their feelings about the suspension of the N-Power scheme.
While some persons praised Nigerian authorities for the step, others expressed their reservations.
Source: Legit.ng