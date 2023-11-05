Polytechnic student has urged NUC to retract its comments in opposition to the one-year top-up programme proposed by the NBTE for HND holders

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) said failure to withdraw the statement within 7 days will result in public embarrassment

NAPS said NUC should not intervene in the TVET in polytechnic as they have no business in that sector

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has urged the National University Commission (NUC) to operate within its constitutional mandate and stop being a clog in the wheel of progress of polytechnic students and graduates.

Poly students threaten to embarrass NUC of opposing NDD top-up program Photo Credits: @MAPOLYinfo/NUC

Source: UGC

As reported by the Guardian, former NAPS Senate President, Salahudeen Lukman said NUC has seven to retract its statement on the Higher National Diploma (HND) top-up program or face public embarrassment.

Lukman said should NUC fail to retract its statement within 7 days, NAPS will not fail to cause public unrest at the NUC national headquarters, The Nation reported.

“The Polytechnic student and the graduates will not hesitate to come and embarrass them in their office, because you can’t continue to hold all the entire Polytechnic graduate and students to ransom because of your greed and overbearing tendency. They have their mandate, and they should restrain themselves within it.

“They should not intervene in the TVET, we are talking about TVET in polytechnic they have no business. If they cannot respect themselves by facing what concerns them and leave our sector alone, We will not hesitate to come and embarrass them and let them know their limits. They can continue to be a threat to our progress and career advancement.”

NUC rejects NBTE's one-year programme to convert HND to BSC degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NUC disowned a programme floated by the NBTE to convert HND to a university degree.

The acting executive secretary of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki, reacted to the programme in a statement issued on Saturday, October 14, in Abuja. He described the purported one-year top-up degree programme in Nigerian Polytechnics as a "ruse".

Tinubu urged to assent to bill abolishing HND/B.Sc dichotomy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was urged to assent to the bill removing the HND/B.Sc dichotomy

NAPS said the bill will put an end to age-long discrimination against polytechnic graduates in the workplace in Nigeria.

The newly elected NAPS president, Comrade Rilwan Munirudeen, appealed to Tinubu to look into the bill passed by the Ninth National Assembly on the Act of Dichotomy which former President Muhammadu could not assent before the end of his tenure.

House of Reps passes bill abolishing HND/BSc dichotomy

A bill abolishing the existing dichotomy between HND and BSc degree holders in the country was passed by the House of Representatives on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

The bill was sponsored by members of the House identified as Ali Isa and Edward Pwajok, both of whom represent Gombe and Plateau states respectively.

The bill seeks to abolish and prohibit dichotomy and discrimination between first-degree and HND in the same profession.

Source: Legit.ng