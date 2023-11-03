The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned pilots over poor visibility

The authority said that poor visibility is expected in the coming days due to hazy weather

NCAA said the flying public should expect delays, diversions, and cancellations due to poor weather

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned pilots and airline operators to take the necessary precautions over envisaged hazardous weather conditions this season.

In the statement signed by NCAA’s Director General, Musa Nuhu said flights would be delayed, diverted, or canceled where visibility falls below the prescribed aerodromes operating minimal.

NCAA issues alarm over flight disruption caused by poor weather Credit: @NCAA

Source: Getty Images

Harsh weather conditions are expected in the coming days

Leadership reports that the NCAA DG asked the members of the public to take precautions during this time in planning their trips.

He said sources from Chad are expected to report poor horizontal visibility in the next 24 hours.

The statement said:

“Due to strong winds, the dust in suspension is expected to propagate to some states in the northern part of the country, which will further reduce horizontal visibility, especially over Katsina, Kano, Nguru, Jigawa, Potiskum, and Maiduguri in the next 24 hours.

“This information is intended to alert pilots about the nature of weather associated with the dry season in Nigeria ranging from light/moderate to severe dust haze and sometimes early morning fog which can sometimes reduce the horizontal visibility to below the aerodrome operating minima.”

NCAA’s warnings come amid a statement by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), alerting Nigerians on the possibility of deterioration in visibility due to hazy weather.

