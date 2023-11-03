A student of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Delta State, was electrocuted while installing solar panels on a one-story building

Reports disclosed the tragic incident took place near a commercial bank at the Warri Garage Area on Thursday, October 19, 2023

According to witnesses, the student used an aluminium ladder to climb up to the installation position, which came in contact with high-tension wires connecting a commercial bank

Delta state, Asaba - In what could be described as a shocking but tragic incident, is the death of a final-year student.

A final-year student at Delta State has lost his life while installing solar panels.

How student died in Delta State, witnesses speak

The Punch reported that the final-year student (name withheld), of Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State was electrocuted while installing solar panels on a one-story building.

Meanwhile, the student resided with his parents in the nearby Bowen Avenue area in one of the Southeast states.

The sad incident occurred in a business location close to a commercial bank at the Warri Garage Area on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Eyewitnesses disclosed to newsmen that the student’s aluminum ladder became magnetized due to its proximity to high-tension wires connected to a neighboring commercial bank. As a result, he suffered an electric shock during the installation.

The student who was said to be writing his final project at the time of the incident was immediately rushed to a nearby private clinic for treatment where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the student has reportedly been laid to rest in his country home in one of the Southeast states on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

