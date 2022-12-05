A man trying to steal a high-tension wire has landed in the hospital after he was fried by electricity

The incident was said to have occurred in the Utako area of the Federal Capital Territory according reports

Going further, it was revealed that the culprit who was identified as ezekiel, sustained severe burns

A middle-aged man, identified simply as Ezekiel, ha lost his life while trying to steal a high-tension wire in the Utako area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The incident occurred on Saturday night.

A commercial driver, who asked to be identified only as Hassan disclosed on Sunday that Ezekiel sustained severe burns from the incident.

Abuja man sustains severe burns as police vow to prosecute him. Photo credit: Nigeria police

Source: Facebook

He said:

“This early morning, a man known as Ezekiel, died. He wanted to steal a wire from the high tension belonging to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and in the process of doing that he was electrocutd.

“We heard the sound of an electrical spark in the night and also heard the scream of the man.

“If not for the fact that saw, plier, and torchlight scattered on the ground, I would have thought that he wanted to commit sucide. But with those tools, he went there for a mission. The man was lucky he did not die, but he sustained multiple burn injuries.”

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.

Adeh said: “Our men while on patrol came in contact with him; he had severe burns, and they rushed him to the Wuse General Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. He will definitely be prosecuted but we will wait till he fully recovers. His tools are in our custody.”

Source: Legit.ng