A-yet-to-be-identified suspected power cable vanda has died while cutting a transformer in Minna, Niger state capital

The suspect was found dead on the premises of Niger State Printing Press, Kateren-Gwari Area of Minna

A staff of the printing press said the suspect was killed when power was restored while cutting cables

Niger state, Minna - A suspected power cable vandal has been found dead near a transformer on the premises of Niger State Printing Press, Kateren-Gwari Area in Minna, on Friday morning, September 8.

A staff of the printing press said the suspect was killed when power was restored at night and found with some vandalised cables stuck in his hand, Daily Trust reported.

Suspected power cable vandal dies while cutting transformer in Niger state Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The suspect reportedly gained entrance through a collapsed fence at the back of the premises.

Suspected vandal confirmed dead in hospital

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident, said the command is trying to locate the deceased's relative

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The body was taken to the General Hospital Minna by Morris patrol team and he was confirmed dead in the hospital. Effort is ongoing to locate the relative of the deceased as the incident is under investigation in collaboration with the AEDC.”

The Head of the Legal Department of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Niger Regional Office, Barrister Aminu Ubandoma Ibeto, who also confirmed the incident said several power cable vandalism have been recorded in Minna and its environs in the last year.

13 suspected vandals arrested with railings sleepers worth N800m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested 13 suspected railway vandals around the Manchock area of Kaura LGA, the Zonkwa area in Zango Kataf LGA, and the Kaffanchan area in Jama’a LGA of Kaduna State.

The suspects were arrested with large quantities of long rails and sleepers worth N800 million naira.

NSCDC arrests 4 suspected vandals

NSCDC has arrested four persons suspected to be involved in the vandalisation of transformers meant for the Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN, in Ebonyi state.

The Corps Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Corp, ASC Emmanuel Nwali, explained that the suspected vandals were rounded up at Orizor in the Ezza North Local Government area where they were allegedly seen tampering with the transformer opposite the residence of Senator Igwe Nwagu.

Source: Legit.ng