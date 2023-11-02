The House of Representatives has given the AGF, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein, 72 hours to account for N100bn COVID-19 intervention funds

House Committee on Public Accounts accused the AGF of refusing to comply with the Committee’s resolution to submit the report on October 27th

The report is meant to cover “expenditure incurred under the COVID-19 interventions especially in the year 2020 and up to 2022.

FCT, Abuja - The Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs Oluwatoyin Madein has been given a 72-hour ultimatum to submit a detailed report on the utilisation of the N100 billion COVID-19 intervention funds.

The funds were released by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to Ministries, Departments and Agencies between 2020 and 2022.

As reported by Vanguard, Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun) disclosed that the had mandated the Committee to investigate the “expenditure incurred under the COVID-19 interventions especially in the year 2020 and up to 2022.

Hon. Salam said the ultimatum followed the failure of the AGF to comply with the resolution of the committee to submit the report on October 27, 2023, Daily Trust reported.

‘So, we are sending you now to go back home and let the accountant general know that she has defaulted in the request of the committee. We said on or before the 27th if there are any objective reasons why she couldn’t meet up with that date, she should communicate to this committee to ask for an extension of time.

“To this end, he directed the AGF to transmit the report before the close of work on Friday, 3rd November 2023.”

The House resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the ‘Alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds from 2020 to 2022’,

