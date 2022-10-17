FCT, Abuja - The office of Mohammed Musa Bello, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has been blocked by contractors who supplied COVID-19 equipment to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), The Nation reported.

The FCT minister's office was barricaded by protesters who were adamant that they must be paid their money. Photo: Mohammed Musa Bello

It was gathered by Legit.ng that the protesters are seeking payment of the money the FCTA owed them for the supply of this equipment.

Further revelations of the report revealed that these contractors have been owed since 2019 as they are yet to be paid their balance for service rendered.

The current development is said to have caused massive gridlock in the metropolis of the federal capital.

As the time of these report, the FCT police command is yet to issue a statement as regards the situation.

