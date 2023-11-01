The pressure on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack Bello Matawalle as Minister of Defense has gained momentum

FCT, Abuja - A protest has been staged at the National Assembly calling for the dismissal of the Minister of Defence, Bello Matawalle.

This protest was staged by a pro-democracy activist group in Abuja on Wednesday, November 1.

These activists, operating under the banner of the Civil Society Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity, accused Matawalle of embezzling billions of Naira during his tenure as serving governor in Zamfara State.

Matawalle was also accused of having close ties with bandits responsible for the significant loss of lives and property in the northern region of the country.

Appeal to Senate President Akpabio

They called upon Senate President Godswill Akpabio to use his influence to persuade President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dismiss Matawalle from his position.

The protesters, led by Danesi Momoh, argued that Matawalle was not trustworthy as Defence Minister, citing allegations published by the Zamfara State government that accused him of willfully embezzling billions of Naira through questionable contract deals, including those related to the Gusau Cargo Airport.

In an address to the Senate President, the group said:

"Your Excellency, details of Matawalle's financial malfeasance and administrative rascality as has now been made public is nauseating and frightening. Something urgent has to be done. And we call on the Senate to weigh in to ensure that he is immediately removed to restore some hope in good governance.

"Let us also assure you that we know how limited your role could be, but it is very important that in national interest you play that role. We shall also be mounting pressure on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose table the buck stops directly to replace him. All the Senate needs is to play its part.

"Matawalle is a national security danger and a man of tainted personality. He is unfit to be a member of the Federal Executive Council. The Senate should help in easing him off the public office space.

Malam Salihu Abdullahi, the Director Sergeant at Arms of the National Assembly, received the protesters' petition on behalf of the Senate President.

He expressed his satisfaction with the peaceful and orderly conduct of the demonstrators and assured them that he would convey their grievances to the appropriate authorities.

