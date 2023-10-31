Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has been accused of false assets declaration in the build-up to his emergence in office

An anti-graft group has questioned his wealth after getting hold of a document allegedly showing his assets

The group also demanded that the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) clarify how Governor Lawal was verified

FCT, Abuja - The Advocate for Social Justice (ASJ) has called on Zamfara state governor, Dauda Lawal, to provide transparent information regarding his financial disclosures to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The group also requested the CCB to clarify how it validated the governor's submissions, particularly the origins of his income.

Gov Lawal has been accused of false asset declaration. Photo Credit: Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

During a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, October 31, Gamji Guana Joseph, the Executive Director of ASJ, revealed that their organisation possesses documents suggesting that the current governor of Zamfara state could potentially be among the wealthiest individuals in Africa.

ASJ allegedly confirms $5bn in Gov Lawal's personal account

Reportedly, one of his personal accounts, among several others, displays an astounding balance of $5 billion.

ASJ expressed concern that Zamfara state faces significant challenges related to insecurity, terrorism, and illegal mining, making it one of the most disadvantaged states in northern Nigeria.

Joseph also pointed out that Governor Dauda Lawal had an extensive career in the banking sector, primarily with First Bank of Nigeria.

He said:

"After he left the banking industry in 2014, Lawal, alongside his friend Munir Umaru Baba, started Credent Capital and Advisory Limited, which they launched with an initial capital base of $500 million.

"They claim to have invested & managed over $2 billion for 175+ clients across the world since then. Outside these 2 known career involvements, there is no other known venture he has participated in except politics."

Gov Lawal's source of income raises eyebrows

The group disclosed that the governor declared a total cash deposit in various banks, amounting to $5,013,357,125.13, N1,522,865,024.00, and £841,704.77.

It was gathered that these funds are distributed across multiple personal accounts in GT Bank, First Bank, and Taj Bank, with his corporate account at Credent Advisory Limited having a fixed income of N200 million.

The group expressed scepticism regarding the source of the $5 billion cash balance in one of the governor's First Bank personal accounts, which is referred to as a fixed deposit.

"These financial inflows, are they through legitimate transactions or dubious engagements on money laundering, fraud, illegal mining or sponsorship of terrorism? Joseph questioned.

Zamfara govt: Matawalle accused of releasing billions to furnish 14 uncompleted governor’s lodges

In another report, fresh allegations of mismanagement of funds have been levelled against Ex-Zamfara State governor Bello Matawalle.

Matawalle, the current Minister of Defence, has been accused of approving the release of over N1bn for constructing 14 governor's lodges in 14 local government areas.

Evidence released by the state government confirmed that all 14 buildings were not completed despite the release of the total funds to execute the project.

Source: Legit.ng