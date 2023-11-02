Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has created the 'Iyaloja Monie Scheme', which is for struggling market women to benefit from the Social Intervention programmes

The project derived its name from Iyaloja, a Yoruba word that translates to "Mother of the Market"

Under this programme, Tinubu's administration seeks to empower 1 million market traders with a non-interest loan of N50,000

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu administration has commenced enlightenment ahead of the inauguration of the Iyaloja Monie Scheme.

The initiative has a target of reaching at least 1.5 million Nigerians across the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The Tinubu government will soon kickstart the Iyaloja Monie Scheme. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Yusuf Jimoh Aweda

Source: Facebook

Iyaloja Monie Scheme

In a recent statement by Rasheed Olanrewaju, the special adviser on media and publicity to Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, officials supervising the anticipated programme said President Tinubu "truly means well for the country".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Edu was quoted as saying:

"He (President Tinubu) has promised to remove Nigerians from multi-dimensional poverty and humanitarian crisis.

"Presently, he is matching words with action.”

On that note, below are some highlights of the programme as shared on Wednesday, November 1, by President Tinubu's media centre.

1) 1.5 million market women to be empowered

The federal government will advance a non-interest loan of N50,000 each to 1.5 million marketwomen under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). GEEP was set up by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide financial assistance to market women, artisans, women cooperative societies, enterprising youths, small-scale farmers, agro-allied processors and other MSME categories for small and medium businesses in Nigeria.

Authorities say the Iyaloja Monie Scheme initiative is intended to expand the businesses of female traders.

Legit.ng reports that the N75 billion market women fund would be implemented in three phases with 500,000 persons scheduled to benefit from the first phase.

2) N50,000 non-interest loans to be given out

The scheme seeks to empower market traders with a non-interest loan of N50,000.

The loans are non-interest. This is expected to introduce a fair system of social justice and equality while fulfilling the financial needs of the masses.

3) All senatorial zones will be selected

Nigeria has 109 Senatorial Districts. To this end, the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation said it would not give out the loans by state.

Consequently, for the Iyaloja Monie scheme, 109 markets will be selected across all senatorial zones in the country.

It is believed that when the N-Power scheme is restarted, it will follow the same pattern.

4) To be flagged off November 2023

The Iyaloja Monie scheme is scheduled to be flagged off in November 2023.

Sensitisation in several Nigerian communities is ongoing.

FG announces plan to share N75bn loan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu-led government will advance a non-interest loan of N50,000 each to 1.5 million market women under the GEEP.

Minister Edu who disclosed this said the initiative will help women improve their capital.

Iyaloja Monie scheme: TraderMoni-esque structure

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian government revealed that it would re-introduce the 'Tradermoni' scheme in November 2023 — earmarking N50,000 for each beneficiary to support their businesses.

This development was confirmed by minister Edu, who was a guest on Channels TV's programme, 'Sunday Politics'.

The poverty alleviation scheme which started in 2018 has been off the radar for a while, but Edu confirmed its re-introduction.

Source: Legit.ng