An additional 147 prospective couples have commenced screening exercises for the Kano state-sponsored mass wedding initiative

The Information Officer of the Kano State Agency for the Control of Aids, Usman Datti, disclosed this in a statement

According to the statement, the objective of the screening exercise was to ensure the suitors’ medical fitness and to prevent the spread of diseases

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

The Kano State Government has commenced another round of screening for 147 couples in the state-sponsored mass wedding initiative.

The Information Officer of the Kano State Agency for the Control of Aids, Usman Datti, said the agency has commenced a pre-marital health screening of the prospective couples, The Punch reported.

Kano govt commences screening for additional 147 couples for mass wedding Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

According to the statement issued on Tuesday, October 31, the Director-General of the Agency, Dr Usman Bashir, had explained that the screening was aimed at “providing medical evaluations and consultations, if necessary, to prospective couples.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Objective of Kano mass wedding screening

Bashir was quoted as saying in the statement that the objective was to ensure the suitors’ medical fitness and to prevent the spread of diseases that could be transmitted through marriage.

“This is achieved through laboratory tests to identify and address any potential health issues or challenges.”

As reported by Vanguard, the DG noted that the main areas of focus include HIV testing, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C screening, Sickle Cell Genotype testing, evaluation for venereal diseases, and pregnancy testing.

The prospective couples were urged to take the exercise seriously, as the State Government had provided adequate facilities and medical personnel to ensure its smooth conduct.

Kano mass wedding: Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf wed 1,700 couples

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the New Nigeria People's Party(NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, joined 1,700 couples at the state-sponsored mass wedding.

Kwankwaso was the representative of the grooms while Governor Yusuf was the representative (Wali) of the brides.

The grand wedding ceremony was held at the Kano Emir’s palace mosque on Friday, October 13.

Mass wedding: Intending couples test positive for HIV, pregnancy, others

The spokesperson of Hisbah Board in Kano state, Lawan Fagge, gave a fresh update regarding plans for the state-sponsored mass wedding.

Fagge said some intending couples tested positive for HIV, pregnancy, Hepatitis B, and sickle cell.

He said this was discovered at the point of pre-marital test screening the intending couples were subjected to as part of the criteria to partake in the state-sponsored wedding.

Kano governor to sponsor mass wedding with N854m

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state announced his plan to sponsor a mass wedding among vulnerable persons with the approval of N854 million.

The decision to sponsor the wedding was made during the state executive council meeting on Wednesday, August 23.

Source: Legit.ng