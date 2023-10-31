Taraba state residents have been thrown into sorrow following the brutal murder of a monarch

Reports have it that kidnappers invaded Garin Moddibo town in the state, killed the monarch and abducted his wife, son and eight others

The police command in the state has confirmed the unfortunate incident which happened on Monday, October 20

Taraba state, Jalingo - In what could be described as a shocking but scary development is the murder of a traditional ruler in Taraba state.

The police in Taraba state have confirmed the murder of a monarch and the kidnap of some persons.

Source: Facebook

How kidnappers murdered the traditional ruler and attacked another town

The traditional ruler of Garin Moddibo town in Taraba state, Alhaji Muhammadu, has been killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Daily Trust reported that the assailants invaded the town, on Monday, October 30, abducted the monarch’s wife, son and four other people in the town and then headed to two neighbouring villages where they kidnapped four villagers, including a nursing mother.

Sources in the area disclosed also that the monarch was killed because he had been backing youths in the vicinity and protecting the community against intruders, especially kidnappers (armed gunmen).

However, the chairman of Ardo-Kola LGA, Dalhatu Kawu, said he has already reported the matter to the Taraba state government.

Police react to the murder, kidnap incident in Taraba state

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Taraba state police command, SP Usman Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, refuse to give further details.

