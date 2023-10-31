Anxiety As Bandits Kill Taraba Monarch, Kidnap Wife, Son, 8 Others
- Taraba state residents have been thrown into sorrow following the brutal murder of a monarch
- Reports have it that kidnappers invaded Garin Moddibo town in the state, killed the monarch and abducted his wife, son and eight others
- The police command in the state has confirmed the unfortunate incident which happened on Monday, October 20
PAY ATTENTION: Join and listen to Legit.ng's X SPACE - Hard topic: How can the Naira be rescued? | Fri, Oct 27 at 7:00 PM
Taraba state, Jalingo - In what could be described as a shocking but scary development is the murder of a traditional ruler in Taraba state.
How kidnappers murdered the traditional ruler and attacked another town
The traditional ruler of Garin Moddibo town in Taraba state, Alhaji Muhammadu, has been killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.
Daily Trust reported that the assailants invaded the town, on Monday, October 30, abducted the monarch’s wife, son and four other people in the town and then headed to two neighbouring villages where they kidnapped four villagers, including a nursing mother.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Sources in the area disclosed also that the monarch was killed because he had been backing youths in the vicinity and protecting the community against intruders, especially kidnappers (armed gunmen).
However, the chairman of Ardo-Kola LGA, Dalhatu Kawu, said he has already reported the matter to the Taraba state government.
Police react to the murder, kidnap incident in Taraba state
Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Taraba state police command, SP Usman Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, refuse to give further details.
Bandits kidnap APC chieftains in Kaduna
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some women leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna state.
The kidnap victims attended the inauguration of Governor of Kaduna state, Uba Sani before they were seized by the terrorists while returning home.
Bandits have killed 23 pastors, Kaduna CAN
Legit.ng also reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) chapter in Kaduna state, said bandits have killed at least 23 pastors and 200 churches have been shut down.
The CAN Chairman in Kaduna, Rev. John Hayab, stated this at a recent meeting with the State Commissioner of Police, Musa Garba, and pastors from the state.
Source: Legit.ng