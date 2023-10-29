Israel-Gaza War: Nigerians Donate to Help Palestinians After Gumi’s Appeal

Over 2,000 Nigerians have donated over N17 million to help Palestinians caught in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

The donations were made following an appeal by Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gum, for humanitarian assistance

It was gathered that the amount would be donated through the Red Cresent to victims of the war in Gaza.

Kaduna state - The imam of the Sultan Bello mosque in Kaduna, Muhammed Suleiman, said N17,959,806 was gathered for humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

Suleiman said the donations were made following an appeal by Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, to help the Palestinians caught in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Nigerians donate to help Palestinians over Israel-Gaza war

Source: Twitter

He said no fewer than 2,497 Nigerians have responded and donated money, Premium Times reported.

“The aim is to help the victims of the war which includes Children and the weak in Gaza, this is what we can offer to them after prayer."

He disclosed that the amount will be donated through the Red Cresent to victims of the war in Gaza.

Suleiman said the appeal fund is ongoing, and concerned Nigerians can donate through the foundation’s First Bank Account No. 2033813455.

Gumi alongside some Christian clerics in Kaduna state hosted the Palestinian ambassador in Nigeria, Abdallah Abu-Shuwesh at the Sultan Bello Hall as part of activities to show solidarity.

The event was also attended by former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, alongside others.

